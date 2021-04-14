mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $12.96 Million (MTA)

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 14th. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a market cap of $65.83 million and $12.96 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can currently be purchased for $3.80 or 0.00006029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded 47.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00064122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00018933 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.42 or 0.00089585 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.52 or 0.00651788 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00032700 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00036403 BTC.

About mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Trading

