mStable USD (MUSD) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $345,698.00

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 14th. Over the last seven days, mStable USD has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. One mStable USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.04 or 0.00001642 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $42.61 million and approximately $345,698.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,210.80 or 1.00099847 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00042294 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00010514 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.69 or 0.00121447 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001117 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005130 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000483 BTC.

About mStable USD

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

