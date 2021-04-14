Mullen Group (MTL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.11 per share for the quarter.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$297.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$296.30 million.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Shares of TSE MTL opened at C$12.14 on Wednesday. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of C$4.14 and a 1 year high of C$12.88. The stock has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$11.77 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.81, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.75 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Mullen Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.53.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.