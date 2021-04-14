Multiplier Price Up 3.8% Over Last Week (BMXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Multiplier has a total market capitalization of $26.58 million and $534,551.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Multiplier has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Multiplier coin can currently be purchased for about $26.26 or 0.00041740 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00068847 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.38 or 0.00274010 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004772 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $471.86 or 0.00750078 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00024286 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,850.17 or 0.99907468 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $531.94 or 0.00845585 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiplier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

