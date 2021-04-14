MVL (MVL) Hits Market Capitalization of $357.41 Million

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One MVL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0280 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. MVL has a total market capitalization of $357.41 million and $4,059.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MVL has traded down 34% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00059445 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00018629 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00089288 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $399.65 or 0.00630616 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00032602 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00037050 BTC.

About MVL

MVL (MVL) is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,745,530,263 coins. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog . MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

MVL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

