Myriad (XMY) Hits 1-Day Volume of $116,383.00

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 14th. One Myriad coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Myriad has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar. Myriad has a total market capitalization of $8.95 million and $116,383.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Myriad

Myriad is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,776,422,000 coins. The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Myriad Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.