NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $24.02

Shares of NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.02 and traded as low as $22.10. NACCO Industries shares last traded at $22.50, with a volume of 22,770 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.02. The company has a market cap of $158.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 5.43.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $23.14 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%.

In other news, insider Victoire G. Rankin sold 21,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $332,904.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NC. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in NACCO Industries by 386.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,162,000 after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in NACCO Industries by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NACCO Industries by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 268,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in NACCO Industries by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 12,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.11% of the company’s stock.

About NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC)

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining and natural resources businesses. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies, as well as with activated carbon producers in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Navajo Nation.

