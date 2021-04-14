Name Changing Token Trading Up 4.7% Over Last Week (NCT)

Name Changing Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 14th. Name Changing Token has a total market cap of $4.00 million and approximately $232,996.00 worth of Name Changing Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Name Changing Token coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Name Changing Token has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00065734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00019355 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $429.41 or 0.00683199 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.82 or 0.00088817 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00032620 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00036602 BTC.

Name Changing Token Profile

Name Changing Token is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2021. Name Changing Token’s total supply is 39,441,122 coins. Name Changing Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Changing Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Changing Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Name Changing Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Name Changing Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

