Namecoin (NMC) Trading 51.2% Higher Over Last Week

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 14th. In the last seven days, Namecoin has traded 51.2% higher against the US dollar. Namecoin has a market cap of $33.92 million and approximately $111,661.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for $2.30 or 0.00003669 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,739.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $814.20 or 0.01297732 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $322.75 or 0.00514430 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.22 or 0.00064113 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001828 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000185 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000229 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars.

