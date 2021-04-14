Nasdaq (NDAQ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect Nasdaq to post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.65 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect Nasdaq to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $157.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $102.80 and a 52-week high of $158.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.70.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 6,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $961,359.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total transaction of $287,688.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,373,438 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

