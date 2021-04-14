Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Short Interest Up 151.6% in March

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,100 shares, a growth of 151.6% from the March 15th total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 329,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NPSNY traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.00. The company had a trading volume of 153,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,521. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.03. Naspers has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $53.13.

Naspers Company Profile

Naspers Limited operates in consumer internet industry worldwide. The company builds various companies that empower people and enrich communities. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms.

