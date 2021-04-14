Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Short Interest Up 151.6% in March

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,100 shares, a growth of 151.6% from the March 15th total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 329,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NPSNY traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.00. The company had a trading volume of 153,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,521. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.03. Naspers has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $53.13.
Naspers Company Profile
