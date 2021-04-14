Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 41,650 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 41,650 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $4,340,346.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,277,291.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,558 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $162,172.22.

On Monday, March 29th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 11,476 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $963,410.20.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,241 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $229,814.55.

On Thursday, March 11th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 17,922 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total value of $1,785,568.86.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 22,327 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.30, for a total value of $2,217,071.10.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,390 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $159,850.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 3,840 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $415,180.80.

NTRA stock traded down $6.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $101.24. 578,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,581. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.01 and its 200-day moving average is $96.74. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.54 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.57. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.17 and a 12 month high of $127.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on NTRA shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Natera from $87.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist began coverage on Natera in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 855 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

