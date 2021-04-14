National Bank Financial Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF)

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SNMSF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Spin Master from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Spin Master from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Spin Master from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Spin Master from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Spin Master from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spin Master has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.29.

OTCMKTS:SNMSF traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.43. 550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,556. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.80. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of $11.34 and a fifty-two week high of $31.81.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

