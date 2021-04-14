National Bank Financial Weighs in on Pason Systems Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:PSI)

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Pason Systems in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 8th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Colman now expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pason Systems’ FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Pason Systems from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Pason Systems from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of PSI opened at C$8.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$727.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.69. Pason Systems has a 52-week low of C$4.74 and a 52-week high of C$10.50.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$32.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$24.35 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is 615.38%.

About Pason Systems

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring various drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder, a drilling recorder.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.