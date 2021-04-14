National Express Group (LON:NEX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $244.93

National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 244.93 ($3.20) and traded as high as GBX 316 ($4.13). National Express Group shares last traded at GBX 315.60 ($4.12), with a volume of 1,319,034 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NEX shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on National Express Group from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of National Express Group in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of National Express Group from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 332.22 ($4.34).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 309.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 244.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89.

In related news, insider Chris Davies sold 4,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 329 ($4.30), for a total transaction of £14,041.72 ($18,345.60).

About National Express Group

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

