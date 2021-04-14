National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,369 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.42% of National Health Investors worth $10,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 2.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,254,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 248.3% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 11,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NHI opened at $74.37 on Wednesday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $78.56. The company has a current ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.20 and a 200-day moving average of $66.95.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.19). National Health Investors had a net margin of 56.94% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $81.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $1.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 80.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist increased their price objective on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho downgraded National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Capital One Financial downgraded National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

