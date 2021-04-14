National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 85.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 272,959 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in National Instruments by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,869,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $917,003,000 after acquiring an additional 53,826 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in National Instruments by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,409,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,438,000 after buying an additional 460,724 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,851,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,316,000 after acquiring an additional 148,492 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,172,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,473,000 after acquiring an additional 453,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in National Instruments by 707.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,764,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $106,275.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,485.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NATI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

NATI opened at $44.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.75. National Instruments Co. has a 12-month low of $30.42 and a 12-month high of $47.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.75.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $367.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.44%.

National Instruments Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

