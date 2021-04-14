NativeCoin Price Hits $1.88 on Top Exchanges (N8V)

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded 81.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. In the last week, NativeCoin has traded down 83.3% against the U.S. dollar. NativeCoin has a market cap of $46.46 million and $561.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NativeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.88 or 0.00003012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NativeCoin alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00059330 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.98 or 0.00371950 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002268 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00010086 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00023351 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003470 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00009970 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000013 BTC.

NativeCoin Profile

N8V uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 24,725,354 coins. The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @n8vcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NativeCoin’s official website is www.n8vcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

Buying and Selling NativeCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NativeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NativeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NativeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NativeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.