Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Short Interest Down 62.1% in March

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a drop of 62.1% from the March 15th total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on GASNY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Santander raised shares of Naturgy Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GASNY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.96. 6,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,525. Naturgy Energy Group has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $5.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.63.

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, and Marketing segments.

