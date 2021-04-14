Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Stake Lessened by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 993,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 48,855 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Navient worth $9,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter valued at $5,099,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 464.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 627,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 516,146 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 38.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,139,000 after acquiring an additional 402,246 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navient during the third quarter worth $2,903,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,313,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,722,000 after acquiring an additional 337,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $14.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.49 and its 200-day moving average is $11.00. Navient Co. has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a current ratio of 12.02.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.38 million. Navient had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Navient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Navient from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Navient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.21.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

