Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) will announce $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Navigator’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.06. Navigator reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Navigator will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Navigator.

Get Navigator alerts:

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Navigator had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $70.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVGS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Navigator from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of NVGS stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.96. The company had a trading volume of 6,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.13. Navigator has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $11.71. The company has a market capitalization of $556.81 million, a P/E ratio of -90.55 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.29.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Navigator during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Navigator during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Navigator by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,534 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Navigator by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,849 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southport Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Navigator during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. 66.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navigator (NVGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.