NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Hits $6.51 on Top Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.51 or 0.00010182 BTC on exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $2.28 billion and $94.21 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00056641 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $238.23 or 0.00372564 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00024075 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003533 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00010019 BTC.

NativeCoin (N8V) traded 688.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00015823 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000013 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 349,452,304 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol . NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org . The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

