Neblio Reaches Market Capitalization of $76.29 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. In the last seven days, Neblio has traded 46.1% higher against the US dollar. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $76.29 million and approximately $5.19 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for $4.39 or 0.00006951 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Neblio alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00024137 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00024686 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00010123 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00006647 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 54.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,753,666 coins and its circulating supply is 17,359,526 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neblio is nebl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Buying and Selling Neblio

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.