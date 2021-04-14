Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Short Interest Update

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 203.7% from the March 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NDBKY stock opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.20. Nedbank Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.

Get Nedbank Group alerts:

About Nedbank Group

Nedbank Group Limited, through its subsidiary, Nedbank Limited, provides various wholesale and retail banking services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal banking solutions, including savings deposits and investment accounts; home and personal loans, student loans, vehicle finance products, private wealth finance solutions, overdrafts, and credit cards; and investment plans and services, financial and estate planning services, and wills and trust services, as well as professional banking, wealth management, non-resident and embassy banking, insurance, stock broking, and foreign exchange services.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Nedbank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nedbank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.