Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Short Interest Update

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 203.7% from the March 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NDBKY stock opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.20. Nedbank Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.
About Nedbank Group
Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?
Receive News & Ratings for Nedbank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nedbank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.