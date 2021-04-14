Nerve Finance (NRV) 1-Day Volume Reaches $31.81 Million

Nerve Finance (CURRENCY:NRV) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. Over the last seven days, Nerve Finance has traded up 40.5% against the US dollar. One Nerve Finance coin can now be bought for $3.45 or 0.00005443 BTC on major exchanges. Nerve Finance has a total market cap of $159.62 million and $31.81 million worth of Nerve Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nerve Finance Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “NERVE is a purely decentralized network that is open source and not owned by anyone or bound to any jurisdiction. NERVE Corp only sells shares in the contract on behalf of current owners. Each NERVE (NRV) token holder receives his share according to their share of outstanding NERVE (NRV) tokens. Each token holder can redeem this amount according to their token shares at any time. The GAS costs are borne by the token holders themselves. Everyone can decide for themselves when and how much profit should be paid out. As opposed to conventional stock, the NERVE token entitles the investor to a share in total revenue rather than net profit. That’s why investors are shielded from losses. “

Buying and Selling Nerve Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerve Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nerve Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nerve Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

