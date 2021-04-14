NerveNetwork Market Cap Reaches $22.52 Million (NVT)

NerveNetwork (CURRENCY:NVT) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 14th. Over the last seven days, NerveNetwork has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. One NerveNetwork coin can now be purchased for about $0.0813 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NerveNetwork has a market cap of $22.52 million and approximately $298,456.00 worth of NerveNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001598 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00005933 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00016795 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000153 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About NerveNetwork

NerveNetwork (NVT) is a PoC (Proof of Credit) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. NerveNetwork’s total supply is 1,122,857,486 coins and its circulating supply is 276,983,684 coins. NerveNetwork’s official Twitter account is @nerve_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. NerveNetwork’s official website is nerve.network. The official message board for NerveNetwork is medium.com/@NerveNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nerve was launched on July the 10th and is a decentralized digital asset service network based on the NULS micro-services framework, which uses the NULS ChainBox to develop a blockchain cross-chain interaction protocol. The aim is to break the isolated blockchain value and establish a cross-chain asset exchange network to provide all the necessary underlying support for the Defi application ecosystem. For independent public chains such as BTC, ETH, BNB, Nerve defines a set of interface protocols that can easily implement the interaction of various blockchains. Nerve's consensus algorithm is implemented based on the POC (proof of credit) algorithm of NULS (POCBFT). “

