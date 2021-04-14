Nervos Network (CKB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $739.08 Million

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nervos Network has a market cap of $739.08 million and approximately $47.04 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0299 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $63,147.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,446.51 or 0.03874259 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.69 or 0.00441336 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 37.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $823.01 or 0.01303303 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $333.33 or 0.00527853 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $322.02 or 0.00509947 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $236.69 or 0.00374823 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00034931 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 31,687,344,527 coins and its circulating supply is 24,678,186,011 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org . Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

