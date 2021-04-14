NEST Protocol (NEST) Price Up 7.1% This Week

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. NEST Protocol has a total market cap of $103.87 million and approximately $13.80 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One NEST Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0518 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00065734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00019355 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $429.41 or 0.00683199 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.82 or 0.00088817 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00032620 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00036602 BTC.

NEST Protocol Profile

NEST is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,314,926 coins. The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

NEST Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEST Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEST Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

