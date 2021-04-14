Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of NSRGY stock opened at $117.11 on Wednesday. Nestlé has a 12-month low of $103.18 and a 12-month high of $122.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.23 and a 200-day moving average of $113.73.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

