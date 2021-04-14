Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Stock Position Lessened by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,948 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $10,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NSRGY. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its stake in Nestlé by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nestlé by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 38.5% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 23,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on NSRGY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. AlphaValue raised Nestlé to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nestlé has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Shares of NSRGY opened at $117.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.75. Nestlé S.A. has a 52-week low of $103.18 and a 52-week high of $122.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36.

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

