Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC

Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,677 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up about 1.6% of Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $630.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $605.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $587.45.

In other news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,602.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,028 shares of company stock worth $2,782,466 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $9.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $544.24. The company had a trading volume of 178,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,607,398. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $527.72 and a 200 day moving average of $519.07. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $393.60 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

