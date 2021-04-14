NETGEAR (NTGR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. NETGEAR has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $367.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.29 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect NETGEAR to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NTGR stock opened at $40.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 45.51 and a beta of 0.88. NETGEAR has a 52-week low of $21.28 and a 52-week high of $46.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.56.

In related news, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $1,074,070.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,340,931.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $79,434.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,972.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,310 shares of company stock worth $5,817,464. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

NTGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BWS Financial boosted their price target on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

