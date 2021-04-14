Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 186.2% from the March 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Network International stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.32. The company had a trading volume of 15,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,161. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average is $4.46. Network International has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $6.65.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NWITY shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Network International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Network International in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers issuer solutions, including customer onboarding, card issuing, core processing, scheme and settlement reconciliation, and chargeback and dispute management service; and merchant solutions comprising payment acceptance products and solutions to merchants through direct merchant acquiring and acquirer processing solutions.

