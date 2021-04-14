Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Gap Up to $92.97

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $92.97, but opened at $96.00. Neurocrine Biosciences shares last traded at $93.96, with a volume of 35 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have commented on NBIX. TheStreet upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.47.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.97 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.49.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.43 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total transaction of $98,739.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,401.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 10,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $1,221,905.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,249 shares in the company, valued at $51,749,320.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,426 shares of company stock worth $2,740,985 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 412,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,517,000 after buying an additional 126,651 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,378,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $2,437,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

