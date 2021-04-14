New Beginnings Acquisition (NYSE:NBA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barrington Research

Barrington Research began coverage on shares of New Beginnings Acquisition (NYSE:NBA) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 49.25% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NYSE NBA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.05. 654,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,559. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.07. New Beginnings Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in New Beginnings Acquisition stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NBA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of New Beginnings Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

