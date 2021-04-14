New Oriental Education & Technology Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 15,244 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 480% compared to the average daily volume of 2,628 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,013.5% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EDU. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.63.

EDU traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $14.74. 339,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,377,929. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.45. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.95.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $887.69 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

