New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) – Wedbush upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for New Residential Investment in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 9th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. Wedbush also issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The company had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.75 million. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. New Residential Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share.

NRZ has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised New Residential Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on New Residential Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. New Residential Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

Shares of NYSE:NRZ opened at $10.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.56. New Residential Investment has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $11.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 312.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

