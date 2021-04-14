New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 86,913 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 4,563,327 shares.The stock last traded at $10.68 and had previously closed at $10.93.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.56.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.75 million. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,382,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,389,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,276,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,573,000 after buying an additional 74,258 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,431,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,172,000 after buying an additional 543,502 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,294,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,803,000 after buying an additional 737,227 shares during the period. 46.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Residential Investment Company Profile (NYSE:NRZ)

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

