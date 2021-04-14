New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.01% from the stock’s previous close.

SNR stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.93. 5,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,346. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14. New Senior Investment Group has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $6.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.00.

Get New Senior Investment Group alerts:

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. New Senior Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New Senior Investment Group will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in New Senior Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in New Senior Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in New Senior Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in New Senior Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in New Senior Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for New Senior Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Senior Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.