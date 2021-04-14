NewMarket (NEU) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $527.78 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 37.86%.

Get NewMarket alerts:

NewMarket stock opened at $382.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $384.94. NewMarket has a twelve month low of $332.45 and a twelve month high of $458.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.