Newscrypto (NWC) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.87 Million

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One Newscrypto coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001120 BTC on exchanges. Newscrypto has a market cap of $109.87 million and approximately $2.87 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Newscrypto has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.74 or 0.00067689 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.20 or 0.00266356 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004386 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.04 or 0.00725344 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00024415 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,677.04 or 0.99254589 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $531.95 or 0.00842392 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Newscrypto Coin Profile

Newscrypto’s launch date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,043,773 coins and its circulating supply is 155,384,025 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

