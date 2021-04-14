NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 234,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.95% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $9,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,290,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,523,000 after purchasing an additional 164,367 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 320,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,557,000 after purchasing an additional 147,529 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 697,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,518,000 after purchasing an additional 66,878 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 272.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 52,310 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NXRT opened at $47.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 0.97. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.06 and a 12-month high of $48.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Equities research analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.3413 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is presently 62.27%.

NXRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

