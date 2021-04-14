NEXT.coin Hits Market Capitalization of $1.22 Million (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 23.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 14th. Over the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded up 14.3% against the dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEXT.coin has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NEXT.coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,502.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $790.70 or 0.01245149 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.21 or 0.00463312 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.01 or 0.00061433 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000861 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00013553 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001230 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000405 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT.coin (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT.coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT.coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.