NextEra Energy (NEE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect NextEra Energy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NEE opened at $79.04 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $55.65 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The stock has a market cap of $155.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.34 and its 200-day moving average is $77.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.43.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 14,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,102,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,031,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $452,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,662 shares of company stock valued at $13,677,453 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

