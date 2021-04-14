NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.54 million. NextEra Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NEP opened at $74.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.47, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.22 and a 200 day moving average of $70.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.32. NextEra Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $40.41 and a fifty-two week high of $88.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -162.91%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.92.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

