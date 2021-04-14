NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE: NEX):

4/13/2021 – NexTier Oilfield Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2021 – NexTier Oilfield Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2021 – NexTier Oilfield Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $4.00 to $5.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – NexTier Oilfield Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $4.00 to $5.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – NexTier Oilfield Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $4.00 to $4.50.

NYSE NEX traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $3.87. 15,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,882,198. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.33. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $832.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $215.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.59 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 24.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 16,011 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

