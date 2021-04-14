NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE: NEX):
- 4/13/2021 – NexTier Oilfield Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/6/2021 – NexTier Oilfield Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/31/2021 – NexTier Oilfield Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $4.00 to $5.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/25/2021 – NexTier Oilfield Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $4.00 to $5.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/17/2021 – NexTier Oilfield Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $4.00 to $4.50.
NYSE NEX traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $3.87. 15,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,882,198. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.33. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $832.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $215.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.59 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 24.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.
NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.
Further Reading: Correction
Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.