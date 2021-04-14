Nexus (NXS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $103.70 Million

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. Nexus has a market capitalization of $103.70 million and $853,060.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nexus has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One Nexus coin can now be bought for about $1.48 or 0.00002291 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Nexus

Nexus (NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 70,268,205 coins. The official website for Nexus is nexus.io. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus is an innovative crypto currency – the coin runs off its own algorithm and has a well though through infrastructure that takes it beyond bitcoin and other 1 st generation crypto currencies – it has a checks and balances system for sending coins – where transactions can be retrieved if sent to a wrong address. The proof of stake rate is 2% up to a coin cap of 78 million. “

Nexus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

