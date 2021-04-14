NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $28.69

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$28.69 and traded as high as C$28.87. NFI Group shares last traded at C$28.25, with a volume of 366,024 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NFI shares. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NFI Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on NFI Group from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on NFI Group from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$28.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$927.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$838.85 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that NFI Group Inc. will post 1.4378517 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.00%.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

