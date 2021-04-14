NFT Index Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.43 Million (NFTI)

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One NFT Index coin can now be purchased for about $639.38 or 0.01011297 BTC on exchanges. NFT Index has a market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $9,462.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NFT Index has traded 8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00064618 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00019280 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.51 or 0.00690413 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.31 or 0.00089066 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00032408 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00036556 BTC.

About NFT Index

NFT Index (NFTI) is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

NFT Index Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

