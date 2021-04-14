NFTLootBox Market Capitalization Achieves $2.56 Million (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. During the last seven days, NFTLootBox has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. NFTLootBox has a total market cap of $2.56 million and approximately $907,600.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTLootBox coin can now be bought for about $113.07 or 0.00178084 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NFTLootBox alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.03 or 0.00067773 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.19 or 0.00271186 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00004748 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $473.14 or 0.00745183 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00024358 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,277.47 or 0.99659903 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $538.90 or 0.00848757 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NFTLootBox Profile

NFTLootBox launched on November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. The official website for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.com . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

Buying and Selling NFTLootBox

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTLootBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTLootBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFTLootBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTLootBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.